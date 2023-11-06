Syudy: Olfactory information from both nostrils results in two types of neural activity

SHAFAQNA SCIENCE- When the smell of morning coffee passes your nose, the brain codes which nostril it enters, new research shows. Integrating information from both nostrils can help us identify smells. The results are published today in Current Biology.



According to Nature, an area of ​​the brain called the piriform cortex, which spans the two hemispheres of the brain, is known for receiving and processing information about smell. However, scientists were not sure whether the two sides of the piriform cortex responded to odors together or independently.

In fact, odors rarely enter through only one nostril. Instead, they probably enter one nostril slightly earlier than the other. “The question is: Can the brain exploit these potential differences?” says Naz Dikecligil, a neuroscientist at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia and co-author of the study.



The results show that the brain uses different reach times. When an odor was delivered to one nostril, the side of the brain closest to that nostril responded first, and then the opposite side of the brain responded. “There are actually two olfactory representations corresponding to the olfactory information coming from each nostril,” Dikecligil, says.



