OIC calls extraordinary summit to discuss Israel’s attacks on Palestinians

SHAFAQNA-The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) will hold an extraordinary Islamic summit at the invitation of Saudi Arabia, in its capacity as Chair of the current Islamic Summit, on Sunday, 12 November 2023, in Riyadh, in order to discuss the brutal Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people.

The summit will be held at the request of the current chairman, Saudi Arabia, in Riyadh on Nov. 12, said a statement issued by the OIC.

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) condemns the racist comments by the Israeli culture minister, Amichai Eliyahu, calling for a nuclear bomb to be dropped on the Gaza Strip, describing it as extremist and hate speech, an incitement to violence and organized terrorism, and genocide perpetrated daily by the Israeli occupation against the Palestinian people

Source: oic-oci.org

www.shafaqna.com