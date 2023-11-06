English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 3Middle EastOther News

OIC calls extraordinary summit to discuss Israel’s attacks on Palestinians

0
OIC calls extraordinary summit

SHAFAQNA-The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) will hold an extraordinary Islamic summit at the invitation of Saudi Arabia, in its capacity as Chair of the current Islamic Summit, on Sunday, 12 November 2023, in Riyadh, in order to discuss the brutal Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people.

The summit will be held at the request of the current chairman, Saudi Arabia, in Riyadh on Nov. 12, said a statement issued by the OIC.

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) condemns the racist comments by the Israeli culture minister, Amichai Eliyahu, calling for a nuclear bomb to be dropped on the Gaza Strip, describing it as extremist and hate speech, an incitement to violence and organized terrorism, and genocide perpetrated daily by the Israeli occupation against the Palestinian people

Source: oic-oci.org

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

USA nuclear sub sent to Middle East to show of force

asadian

ILO: Over 60% of jobs lost in Gaza following Israel war

asadian

Iran’s Supreme Leader: Muslim world must increase political pressures on USA & Israel to stop Gaza massacre

asadian

Global calls for ceasefire as Israel hits Gaza shelters

asadian

Raisi: Iran-Iraq share common stance on Palestine

asadian

Blinken meets with Iraqi PM to discuss Israel-Palestine conflict

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.