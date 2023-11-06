Study: Exercise increases anti-inflammatory T cells

SHAFAQNA SCIENCE- Activated by regular exercise, muscle immune cells can fight inflammation and improve endurance in mice. According to Harvard News, the connection between exercise and inflammation has captured the imagination of researchers since an early 20th century study showed a post-race increase in white blood cells in Boston Marathon runners.

Now a new study from Harvard Medical School, published on Friday (03 Nov.2023) in the Journal of Science Immunology, may provide a molecular explanation for this centuries-old observation. A study conducted on mice suggests that the positive effects of exercise are at least partly due to the immune system. It shows that muscle inflammation caused by exercise mobilizes anti-inflammatory T cells (Tregs), which increase the muscle’s ability to use energy as fuel and improve overall exercise endurance. According to the research team, they have long been known for their role in combating abnormal inflammation associated with autoimmune diseases and are now also emerging as key players in the body’s immune response during exercise. Source: Harvard News

