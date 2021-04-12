Sha’baniyah Munajat; Invocation of the Month of Sha’ban & Preparing for Ramadhan+Audio

SHAFAQNA- The Sha’baniyah Munajat (the Prayer of Sha’baniyah) is a supplication attributed to Imam Ali (A.S) which was recited by the Imams (A.S) after him. This prayer is considered as an example of supplication and description of the condition of the most chosen righteous servants of God. Sha’baniyah Munajat are often recited in the Month of Sha’ban.

اَللَّهُمَّ صَلِّ عَلَىٰ مُحَمَّدٍ وَآلِ مُحَمَّدٍ O Allah, (please do) send blessings to Muhammad and the Household of Muhammad,

وَٱسْمَعْ دُعَائِي إِذَا دَعَوْتُكَ You listen to my prayer whenever I pray,

وَٱسْمَعْ نِدَائِي إِذَا نَادَيْتُكَ listen to my call whenever I call upon you,

وَاقْبِلْ عَلَيَّ إِذَا نَاجَيْتُكَ and accept from me whenever I confidentially whisper to You,

فَقَدْ هَرَبْتُ إِلَيْكَ for here I am fleeing in to You,

وَوَقَفْتُ بَيْنَ يَدَيْكَ standing before You,

مُسْتَكِيناً لَكَ مُتَضَرِّعاً إِلَيْكَ showing submission to You, imploring You,

رَاجِياً لِمَا لَدَيْكَ ثَوَابِي and hoping for the reward that You have.

وَتَعْلَمُ مَا فِي نَفْسِي You know what is in my inner self,

وَتَخْبُرُ حَاجَتِي recognize my needs,

وَتَعْرِفُ ضَمِيرِي recognize my hidden affairs,

وَلاَ يَخْفَىٰ عَلَيْكَ امْرُ مُنْقَلَبِي وَمَثْوَايَ and all my moves and stillness are known by You.

وَمَا ارِيدُ انْ ابْدِئَ بِهِ مِنْ مَنْطِقِي So are all the utterances which I want to begin with,

وَاتَفَوَّهَ بِهِ مِنْ طَلِبَتِي all the requests that I want to express,

وَارْجُوهُ لِعَاقِبَتِي and all the expectation that I hope for my future.

وَقَدْ جَرَتْ مَقَادِيرُكَ عَلَيَّ يَا سَيِّدِي All that which You, O my Master, have decided for me

فِيمَا يَكُونُ مِنِّي إِلَىٰ آخِرِ عُمْرِي up to the end of my life,

مِنْ سَرِيرَتِي وَعَلانِيَتِي including my secret and open matters, shall be experienced by me.

وَبِيَدِكَ لاَ بِيَدِ غَيْرِكَ زِيَادَتِي وَنَقْصِي And it is in Your Hand, not anybody else’s, that are all increase and decrease,

وَنَفْعِي وَضَرِّي and all my benefits and harms that come upon me.

إِلٰهِي إِنْ حَرَمْتَنِي فَمَنْ ذَا ٱلَّذِي يَرْزُقُنِي O my God, if You deprive me (of Your sustenance), then who else can ever provide me with sustenance?

وَإِنْ خَذَلْتَنِي فَمَنْ ذَا ٱلَّذِي يَنْصُرُنِي If You disappoint me, then who else can ever back me?

إِلٰهِي اعُوذُ بِكَ مِنْ غَضَبِكَ وَحُلُولِ سَخَطِكَ O my God, I do seek Your protection against Your wrath and against the befalling of Your ire upon me.

إِلٰهِي إِنْ كُنْتُ غَيْرَ مُسْتَاهِلٍ لِرَحْمَتِكَ O my God, if I do not deserve Your mercy,

فَانْتَ اهْلٌ انْ تَجُودَ عَلَيَّ بِفَضْلِ سَعَتِكَ You are still expected to confer upon me with Your expansive favor.

إِلٰهِي كَانِّي بِنَفْسِي وَاقِفَةٌ بَيْنَ يَدَيْكَ O my God, I now imagine how I will stand before You,

وَقَدْ اظَلَّهَا حُسْنُ تَوَكُّلِي عَلَيْكَ shaded by my good idea about You on account of my trust in You,

فَقُلْتَ مَا انْتَ اهْلُهُ وَتَغَمَّدْتَنِي بِعَفْوِكَ and You will decide for me that which befit You and You will include me with Your forgiveness.

إِلٰهِي إِنْ عَفَوْتَ فَمَنْ اوْلَىٰ مِنْكَ بِذٰلِكَ O my God, if you pardon me, then who else is worthier than You are in pardoning.

وَإِنْ كَانَ قَدْ دَنَا اجَلِي وَلَمْ يُدْنِنِي مِنْكَ عَمَلِي If my time of death is approaching while my deeds are still too short to approach me to You,

فَقَدْ جَعَلْتُ ٱلإِقْرَارَ بِٱلذَّنْبِ إِلَيْكَ وَسِيلَتِي I am then considering my confession of being guilty to be my means towards You.

إِلٰهِي قَدْ جُرْتُ عَلَىٰ نَفْسِي فِي ٱلنَّظَرِ لَهَا O my God, I have wronged myself when I allowed myself to behave unrestrainedly;

فَلَهَا ٱلْوَيْلُ إِنْ لَمْ تَغْفِرْ لَهَا therefore, woe will betide me if You do not forgive.

إِلٰهِي لَمْ يَزَلْ بِرُّكَ عَلَيَّ ايَّامَ حَيَاتِي O my God, You have never ceased Your favors from me all my lifetime;

فَلاَ تَقْطَعْ بِرَّكَ عَنِّي فِي مَمَاتِي so, (please) do not stop Your favors from covering me after my death.

إِلٰهِي كَيفَ آيَسُ مِنْ حُسْنِ نَظَرِكَ لِي بَعْدَ مَمَاتِي O my God, how can I despair of Your nice custody over me after my death

وَانْتَ لَمْ تُوَلِّنِي إِلاَّ ٱلْجَمِيلَ فِي حَيَاتِي while You have not shown me but the good throughout my lifetime?

إِلٰهِي تَوَلَّ مِنْ امْرِي مَا انْتَ اهْلُهُ O my God, (please) manage my affairs in the very way that befits You,

وَعُدْ عَلَيَّ بِفَضْلِكَ عَلَىٰ مُذْنِبٍ قَدْ غَمَرَهُ جَهْلُهُ and confer upon me—a sinful person who is covered by his ignorance—with Your favors.

إِلٰهِي قَدْ سَتَرْتَ عَلَيَّ ذُنُوباً فِي ٱلدُّنْيَا O my God, You have concealed my sins in my worldly life,

وَانَا احْوَجُ إِلَىٰ سَتْرِهَا عَلَيَّ مِنْكَ فِي ٱلاخْرَىٰ but I need Your concealment more urgently in the Next Life.

إِذْ لَمْ تُظْهِرْهَا لاحَدٍ مِنْ عِبَادِكَ ٱلصَّالِحِينَ You have thus not disclosed my sins before any of Your righteous servants;

فَلاَ تَفْضَحْنِي يَوْمَ ٱلْقِيَامَةِ عَلَىٰ رُؤُوسِ ٱلاشْهَادِ therefore, (please) do not expose me on the Resurrection Day before all the witnesses.

إِلٰهِي جُودُكَ بَسَطَ امَلِي O my God, it is Your magnanimity that expanded my hope,

وَعَفْوُكَ افْضَلُ مِنْ عَمَلِي and surely Your pardon is more preferable than my deeds.

إِلٰهِي فَسُرَّنِي بِلِقَائِكَ يَوْمَ تَقْضِي فِيهِ بَيْنَ عِبَادِكَ O my God, so (please) delight me when I meet You on the day when You shall judge between Your servants.

إِلٰهِي ٱعْتِذَارِي إِلَيْكَ ٱعْتِذَارُ مَنْ لَمْ يَسْتَغْنِ عَنْ قَبُولِ عُذْرِهِ O my God, I submit to You the apology of one who cannot dispense with the acceptance of his excuse;

فَٱقْبَلْ عُذْرِي so, (please) accept my excuse,

يَا اكْرَمَ مَنِ ٱعْتَذَرَ إِلَيْهِ ٱلْمُسِيئُونَ O most Magnanimous of all those before whom the guilty make an apology.

إِلٰهِي لاَ تَرُدَّ حَاجَتِي O my God, (please) do not reject my request,

وَلاَ تُخَيِّبْ طَمَعِي do not fail my big hope for You,

وَلاَ تَقْطَعْ مِنْكَ رَجَائِي وَامَلِي and do not disappoint my desire and expectation for You.

إِلٰهِي لَوْ ارَدْتَ هَوَانِي لَمْ تَهْدِنِي O my God, had You wanted to humiliate me, You would not have guided me (to You).

وَلَوْ ارَدْتَ فَضِيحَتِي لَمْ تُعَافِنِي Had You decided to disclose me, You would not have saved me.

إِلٰهِي مَا اظُنُّكَ تَرُدُّنِي فِي حَاجَةٍ قَدْ افْنَيْتُ عُمْرِي فِي طَلَبِهَا مِنْكَ O my God, I do not expect You to reject my request that I spent my whole lifetime asking for it from You.

إِلٰهِي فَلَكَ ٱلْحَمْدُ ابَداً ابَداً دَائِماً سَرْمَداً O my God, all praise be to You, forever, forever, perpetually, everlastingly,

يَزِيدُ وَلاَ يَبِيدُ كَمَا تُحِبُّ وَتَرْضَىٰ increasingly, and imperishably, as exactly as You like and please.

إِلٰهِي إِنْ اخَذْتَنِي بِجُرْمِي اخَذْتُكَ بِعَفْوِكَ O my God, if You punish me for my offense, I shall demand with Your pardon,

وَإِنْ اخَذْتَنِي بِذُنُوبِي اخَذْتُكَ بِمَغْفِرَتِكَ if You punish me for my sins, I shall demand with Your forgiveness,

وَإِنْ ادْخَلْتَنِي ٱلنَّارَ اعْلَمْتُ اهْلَهَا انِّي احِبُّكَ and if You decide to send me to Hell, I shall declare to its inhabitants that I love You.

إِلٰهِي إِنْ كَانَ صَغُرَ فِي جَنْبِ طَاعَتِكَ عَمَلِي O my God, if my deed is too little when compared to the true obedience to You,

فَقَدْ كَبُرَ فِي جَنْبِ رَجَائِكَ امَلِي then my hope for You is too big when compared to my prospect from You.

إِلٰهِي كَيْفَ انْقَلِبُ مِنْ عِنْدِكَ بِٱلْخَيْبَةِ مَحْرُوماً O my God, how can it be that I return from You with disappointment and deprivation

وَقَدْ كَانَ حُسْنُ ظَنِّي بِجُودِكَ انْ تَقْلِبَنِي بِٱلنَّجَاةِ مَرْحُوماً while I expect, depending upon Your magnanimity, that You will endow me with safety and mercy?

إِلٰهِي وَقَدْ افْنَيْتُ عُمْرِي فِي شِرَّةِ ٱلسَّهْوِ عَنْكَ O my God, I have spent my whole lifetime with the vigor of being negligent to You

وَابْلَيْتُ شَبَابِي فِي سَكْرَةِ ٱلتَّبَاعُدِ مِنْكَ and I have spent my whole youth with the inebriety of being far away from You.

إِلٰهِي فَلَمْ اسْتَيْقِظْ ايَّامَ ٱغْتِرَارِي بِكَ O my God, I have not thus woken up to myself during the period when I seductively felt safe from Your punishment

وَرُكُونِي إِلَىٰ سَبِيلِ سَخَطِكَ and when I was taking the path that ends with Your ire.

إِلٰهِي وَانَا عَبْدُكَ وَٱبْنُ عَبْدِكَ قَائِمٌ بَيْنَ يَدَيْكَ O my God, nevertheless, I am—Your servant and the son of Your servant—now standing before You

مُتَوَسِّلٌ بِكَرَمِكَ إِلَيْكَ and begging You in the name of Your generosity.

إِلٰهِي انَا عَبْدٌ اتَنَصَّلُ إِلَيْكَ مِمَّا كُنْتُ اوَاجِهُكَ بِهِ O my God, I am, being Your servant, disowning all that with which I used to face You;

مِنْ قِلَّةِ ٱسْتِحْيَائِي مِنْ نَظَرِكَ namely, my shameless inconsideration of You,

وَاطْلُبُ ٱلْعَفْوَ مِنْكَ إِذ ِٱلْعَفْوُ نَعْتٌ لِكَرَمِكَ and I am hereby appealing for Your pardon since pardon is one feature of Your generosity.

إِلٰهِي لَمْ يَكُنْ لِي حَوْلٌ فَانْتَقِلَ بِهِ عَنْ مَعْصِيَتِكَ O my God, I had no strength by which I would rid myself of the acts of disobedience to You

إِلاَّ فِي وَقْتٍ ايْقَظْتَنِي لَِمحَبَّتِكَ except after You aroused me to love You.

وَكَمَا ارَدْتَ انْ اكُونَ كُنْتُ Hence, I have become as exactly as You want me to be.

فَشَكَرْتُكَ بِإِدْخَالِي فِي كَرَمِكَ I have thus thanked You, for You have included me with Your generosity

وَلِتَطْهِيرِ قَلْبِي مِنْ اوْسَاخِ ٱلْغَفْلَةِ عَنْكَ and You have purified my heart from the filths of being inattentive to You.

إِلٰهِي ٱنْظُرْ إِلَيَّ نَظَرَ مَنْ نَادَيْتَهُ فَاجَابَكَ O my God, (please) look at me in the same way as You have looked at one whom You called and he has responded to You

وَٱسْتَعْمَلْتَهُ بِمَعُونَتِكَ فَاطَاعَكَ and whom You have conferred with Your aid and he thus has obeyed You.

يَا قَرِيباً لاَ يَبْعُدُ عَنِ ٱلْمُغْتَرِّ بِهِ O He Who is too close to depart from one who is inadvertent to Him!

وَيَا جَوَاداً لاَ يَبْخَلُ عَمَّنْ رَجَا ثَوَابَهُ O He Who is too magnanimous to deprive one who hopes for His reward!

إِلٰهِي هَبْ لِي قَلْباً يُدْنِيهِ مِنْكَ شَوْقُهُ O my God, (please) grant me a heart whose longing for You will approach it to You,

وَلِسَاناً يُرْفَعُ إِلَيْكَ صِدْقُهُ a tongue whose truthfulness is directed to You,

وَنَظَراً يُقَرِّبُهُ مِنْكَ حَقُّهُ and a sight whose righteousness advances towards You.

إِلٰهِي إِنَّ مَنْ تَعَرَّفَ بِكَ غَيْرُ مَجْهُولٍ O my God, he who recognizes You shall never be anonymous,

وَمَنْ لاَذَ بِكَ غَيْرُ مَخْذُولٍ he who seeks Your shelter shall never be disappointed,

وَمَنْ اقْبَلْتَ عَلَيْهِ غَيْرُ مَمْلُولٍ and he whom is attended by You shall never be boring.

إِلٰهِي إِنَّ مَنِ ٱنْتَهَجَ بِكَ لَمُسْتَنِيرٌ O my God, he who abides by Your Path shall be enlightened,

وَإِنَّ مَنِ ٱعْتَصَمَ بِكَ لَمُسْتَجِيرٌ and he who resorts to You shall be succored.

وَقَدْ لُذْتُ بِكَ يَا إِلٰهِي I am thus having recourse to You, O my God!

فَلاَ تُخَيِّبْ ظَنِّي مِنْ رَحْمَتِكَ So, (please) do not disappoint me as regards Your having mercy upon me

وَلاَ تَحْجُبْنِي عَنْ رَافَتِكَ and do not divest me of Your kindness.

إِلٰهِي اقِمْنِي فِي اهْلِ وِلايَتِكَ O my God, grant me, among those who show servitude to You,

مُقَامَ مَنْ رَجَا ٱلزِّيَادَةَ مِنْ مَحَبَّتِكَ the position of one who (incessantly) longs for more love for You.

إِلٰهِي وَالْهِمْنِي وَلَهاً بِذِكْرِكَ إِلَىٰ ذِكْرِكَ O my God, (please) inspire me with passionate love for ceaseless reference to You,

وَهِمَّتِي فِي رَوْحِ نَجَاحِ اسْمَائِكَ وَمَحَلِّ قُدْسِكَ and (please) devote all my pursuit to my attaining the delight of the success that is achieved through Your names and the amount of Your Holiness.

إِلٰهِي بِكَ عَلَيْكَ إِلاَّ الْحَقْتَنِي بِمَحَلِّ اهْلِ طَاعَتِكَ O my God, I beseech You in Your name to put me in the position of those who are obedient to You

وَٱلْمَثْوَىٰ ٱلصَّالِحِ مِنْ مَرْضَاتِكَ and in an honorable standing of Your pleasure,

فَإِنِّي لاَ اقْدِرُ لِنَفْسِي دَفْعاً for I, verily, have no power to rescue

وَلاَ امْلِكُ لَهَا نَفْعاً or to benefit myself.

إِلٰهِي انَا عَبْدُكَ ٱلضَّعِيفُ ٱلْمُذْنِبُ O my God, I am Your servant—the feeble and sinful—

وَمَمْلُوكُكَ ٱلْمُنِيبُ and Your slave—the penitent.

فَلاَ تَجْعَلْنِي مِمَّنْ صَرَفْتَ عَنْهُ وَجْهَكَ So, (please) do not include me with those against whom You have turned Your face

وَحَجَبَهُ سَهْوُهُ عَنْ عَفْوِكَ or those whom are deprived of Your pardon because of their inattentiveness to You.

إِلٰهِي هَبْ لي كَمَالَ ٱلاِنْقِطَاعِ إِلَيْكَ O my God, (please) grant me absolute devotion to You

وَانِرْ ابْصَارَ قُلُوبِنَا بِضِيَاءِ نَظَرِهَا إِلَيْكَ and illuminate the sights of our hearts with the light of observing of You

حَتَّىٰ تَخْرِقَ ابْصَارُ ٱلْقُلُوبِ حُجُبَ ٱلنُّورِ so that the sights of the hearts will penetrate the Screens of Light

فَتَصِلَ إِلَىٰ مَعْدِنِ ٱلْعَظَمَةِ and arrive at the Core of Magnificence,

وَتَصِيرَ ارْوَاحُنَا مُعَلَّقَةً بِعِزِّ قُدْسِكَ and that our souls hang to the majesty of Your Holiness.

إِلٰهِي وَٱجْعَلْنِي مِمَّنْ نَادَيْتَهُ فَاجَابَكَ O my God, (please) make me of those who responded to You when You called them,

وَلاحَظْتَهُ فَصَعِقَ لِجَلالِكَ those who were shocked for Your Majesty when You observed them

فَنَاجَيْتَهُ سِرّاً وَعَمِلَ لَكَ جَهْراً and You have thus taken into their confidence and they acted for You openly.

إِلٰهِي لَمْ اسَلِّطْ عَلَىٰ حُسْنِ ظَنِّي قُنُوطَ ٱلايَاسِ O my God, I have shaded neither despair nor gloom over my good idea about You

وَلاَ ٱنْقَطَعَ رَجَائِي مِنْ جَمِيلِ كَرَمِكَ and I have never lost hope in Your excellent magnanimity.

إِلٰهِي إِنْ كَانَتِ ٱلْخَطَايَا قَدْ اسْقَطَتْنِي لَدَيْكَ O my God, if my sins have overthrown me in Your sight,

فَٱصْفَحْ عَنِّي بِحُسْنِ تَوَكُّلِي عَلَيْكَ then please pardon me for my excellent trust in You.

إِلٰهِي إِنْ حَطَّتْنِيَ ٱلذُّنُوبُ مِنْ مَكَارِمِ لُطْفِكَ O my God, if my wrongdoings have caused me to lose Your honorable kindness,

فَقَدْ نَبَّهَنِي ٱلْيَقِينُ إِلَىٰ كَرَمِ عَطْفِكَ then my belief in You has called my attention to the generosity of Your sympathy.

إِلٰهِي إِنْ انَامَتْنِيَ ٱلْغَفْلَةُ عَنِ ٱلإِسْتِعْدَادِ لِلِقَائِكَ O my God, if my inadvertence has screened me against readying myself for meeting You,

فَقَدْ نَبَّهَتْنِي ٱلْمَعْرِفَةُ بِكَرَمِ آلاَئِكَ then my recognition of the generosity of Your bounties has awakened me.

إِلٰهِي إِنْ دَعَانِي إِلَىٰ ٱلنَّارِ عَظِيمُ عِقَابِكَ O my God, if Your grave chastisement has drawn me to Hellfire,

فَقَدْ دَعَانِي إِلَىٰ ٱلْجَنَّةِ جَزِيلُ ثَوَابِكَ then Your opulent reward has drawn me to Paradise.

إِلٰهِي فَلَكَ اسْالُ وَإِلَيْكَ ابْتَهِلُ وَارْغَبُ O my God, You alone do I pray and You alone do I implore and desire.

وَاسْالُكَ انْ تُصَلِّيَ عَلَىٰ مُحَمَّدٍ وَآلِ مُحَمَّدٍ I beseech You to bless Muhammad and the Household of Muhammad

وَانْ تَجْعَلَنِي مِمَّنْ يُدِيمُ ذِكْرَكَ and to include me with those who always mention You,

وَلاَ يَنْقُضُ عَهْدَكَ who never breach their covenant to You,

وَلاَ يَغْفُلُ عَنْ شُكْرِكَ who never fail to thank You,

وَلاَ يَسْتَخِفُّ بِامْرِكَ and who never belittle Your affairs.

إِلٰهِي وَالْحِقْنِي بِنُورِ عِزِّكَ ٱلابْهَجِ O my God, (please do) connect me with the most brilliant Light of Your Dignity

فَاكُونَ لَكَ عَارِفاً so that I will recognize You

وَعَنْ سِوَاكَ مُنْحَرِفاً and I will leave everybody else,

وَمِنْكَ خَائِفاً مُرَاقِباً and that I will be fearful of and careful with You.

يَا ذَا ٱلْجَلاَلِ وَٱلإِكْرَامِ O Lord of Majesty and Honor!

وَصَلَّىٰ ٱللَّهُ عَلَىٰ مُحَمَّدٍ رَسُولِهِ وَآلِهِ ٱلطَّاهِرِينَ May Allah send blessings to Muhammad, His Messenger, and upon his Household the Infallible,