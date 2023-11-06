English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Middle EastOther News

ILO: Over 60% of jobs lost in Gaza following Israel war

0
Over 60% of jobs lost in Gaza

SHAFAQNA-More than 60 percent of jobs have been lost in Gaza since the Israel’s brutal onslaught began, the International Labour Organization (ILO) said on Monday, adding to the dire economic situation in the Israeli-besieged enclave.

The losses amount to a total of 182,000 jobs in the densely-populated Palestinian territory, the ILO said in its first assessment of the impact of Israeli ground and air strikes on Gaza which began on October 7.

“Our initial assessment of the repercussions of the tragic current crisis on the Palestinian labour market has yielded extremely worrying results, which will only worsen if the conflict continues,” ILO Regional Director for Arab States Ruba Jaradat said, adding that the crisis would reverberate for “many years to come” for jobs and businesses.

Source: newarab

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

USA nuclear sub sent to Middle East to show of force

asadian

OIC calls extraordinary summit to discuss Israel’s attacks on Palestinians

asadian

Iran’s Supreme Leader: Muslim world must increase political pressures on USA & Israel to stop Gaza massacre

asadian

Global calls for ceasefire as Israel hits Gaza shelters

asadian

Raisi: Iran-Iraq share common stance on Palestine

asadian

Blinken meets with Iraqi PM to discuss Israel-Palestine conflict

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.