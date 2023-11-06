English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsAsia-PacificFeatured 2Other News

India: Severe air pollution shuts schools in New Delhi

0
Severe air pollution

SHAFAQNA- Residents in New Delhi and neighboring areas continue to reel from severe pollution level, prompting authorities to shut primary schools. For many days now, residents in the capital have been waking up to a thick layer of smog that has engulfed the city and the neighboring areas, with many people even complaining of irritation in the eyes and sore throats.

Air pollution in New Delhi has become a seasonal problem for the last many years. The air quality gets worse mostly during winter from November to January. An air quality and weather bulletin issued by the government on Monday said that the air quality over Delhi remained in the “severe category” with the Air Quality Index remaining at 454 on Sunday (05 Nov. 203).

Source: aa

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Study: India’s big drought relief plan could reduce rainfall

asadian

Indians slam Islamophobia aimed at Pakistan’s cricket team

asadian

Islamophobia surged in the world in wake of Gaza Israel-Palestine conflict

asadian

Muslims in corporate India

asadian

Expert: “Competition between USA-China will be intensified in future”

asadian

India grants 1000 online scholarships to Afghan students

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.