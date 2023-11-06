India: Severe air pollution shuts schools in New Delhi

SHAFAQNA- Residents in New Delhi and neighboring areas continue to reel from severe pollution level, prompting authorities to shut primary schools. For many days now, residents in the capital have been waking up to a thick layer of smog that has engulfed the city and the neighboring areas, with many people even complaining of irritation in the eyes and sore throats.
Air pollution in New Delhi has become a seasonal problem for the last many years. The air quality gets worse mostly during winter from November to January. An air quality and weather bulletin issued by the government on Monday said that the air quality over Delhi remained in the “severe category” with the Air Quality Index remaining at 454 on Sunday (05 Nov. 203).
Source: aa