English
International Shia News Agency
AfricaAll NewsFeatured 2Other News

South Africa Recalls Diplomats From Israel

0
South Africa recalls diplomats
SHAFAQNA- South Africa’s government has recalled Monday (06 Nov. 2023) its ambassador and diplomatic mission to Israel in condemnation of the bombardment of the Gaza Strip, calling it a “genocide.”
The government also threatened action against Israeli Ambassador to South Africa over his recent remarks on the African country’s stance on the Israel-Hamas war. No further details were given about the remarks.
“The South African government has decided to withdraw all its diplomats in Tel Aviv for consultation,” said Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni. She added the cabinet noted the “disparaging remarks of the Israeli Ambassador to South Africa about those who are opposing the atrocities and genocide of the Israeli government” and that the department of international relations has been instructed to “take the necessary measures within the diplomatic channels and protocols to deal with (his) conduct.”
Source: arabnews

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

UN’s major bodies call for humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza

asadian

Russia’s FM: West is pushing Middle East to brink of a ‘big war’

asadian

Israel committed 24 massacres just in the past 24 hours in Gaza

asadian

USA nuclear sub sent to Middle East to show of force

asadian

ILO: Over 60% of jobs lost in Gaza following Israel war

asadian

OIC calls extraordinary summit to discuss Israel’s attacks on Palestinians

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.