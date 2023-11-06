South Africa Recalls Diplomats From Israel

The government also threatened action against Israeli Ambassador to South Africa over his recent remarks on the African country’s stance on the Israel-Hamas war. No further details were given about the remarks.

“The South African government has decided to withdraw all its diplomats in Tel Aviv for consultation,” said Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni. She added the cabinet noted the “disparaging remarks of the Israeli Ambassador to South Africa about those who are opposing the atrocities and genocide of the Israeli government” and that the department of international relations has been instructed to “take the necessary measures within the diplomatic channels and protocols to deal with (his) conduct.”