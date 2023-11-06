Israel committed 24 massacres just in the past 24 hours in Gaza

SHAFAQNA- The Israel has committed 24 massacres in just the past 24 hours, according to Spokesperson for the Gaza Ministry of Health .

“The occupation set a record in the number of massacres committed, in which children and women were killed,” Ashraf Al-Qudra said, pointing out that “it has been conducting a genocide and ethnic cleansing for 30 days” since the start of the aggression on October 7.

He noted that the number of martyrs has risen to 9,770, including 4,800 children and 2,550 women. Approximately 16 hospitals, 32 primary care centers, 27 ambulances, and 105 medical facilities have been damaged or went out of service.

Israeli airstrikes have destroyed 8,500 homes and 40,000 residential units, with an additional 220,000 units sustaining damages. Additionally, 88 government offices and 220 schools, 60 of which are now out of service, have been affected.

Source: Al Mayadeen