At least 200,000 Afghan refugees return home from Pakistan

SHAFAQNA- At least 200,000 Afghan refugees have returned to home from Pakistan. Suhail Shaheen, who is also Taliban admin’s nominee to the UN, told Anadolu: “By estimates, some 200,000 Afghans have returned.” Shaheen, however, said he cannot confirm the exact number of refugees who have returned to Afghanistan since Nov. 1.

Pakistan had set Nov. 1 as a deadline for undocumented foreigners to leave the South Asian nation. Nearly one million people are targeted under what Islamabad calls the “Illegal Foreigners Repatriation Plan.” The UN has urged Islamabad to halt such plans.

Shaheen, who is a member of a media commission to oversee the repatriation of refugees to Afghanistan, said: “There are thousands of Afghan refugees facing forcible expulsion from Pakistan and their properties are taken from them unlawfully, unfortunately.” “The incoming Afghans will be settled in their native provinces, townships, and cities,” Shaheen said.

Source: Anadolu Agency

