Afghanistan: 8,000 houses needed for earthquake victims

SHAFAQNA- While the construction of nearly 2,000 houses for the earthquake victims of Herat province has started, the local officials of the province said that the earthquake victims need 8,000 houses.

According to them, more than eight thousand houses in dozens of villages of Herat province were completely destroyed in successive earthquakes.

“According to the statistics obtained by the Red Crescent and other organizations, we need at least 8 thousand houses for the victims,” said Abdulla Akbari, Head of the Urban Development Department in Herat.

“Everything has arrived for these people and now it is the issue of building settlements, you can see that the process has actually started in various places,” said Hayatullah Muhajir Farahi, Deputy Governor.

Meanwhile, in a number of destroyed villages in the Zinda Jan district of Herat, the construction of settlements by businessmen and philanthropists continues.

“We decided to build 100 houses at our own expense for the survivors of the martyrs,” said Bashir Ahmad Khawafi, Head of the Charity Foundation.

Source: tolonews

