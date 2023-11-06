UN’s major bodies call for humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza

SHAFAQNA- The heads of several major United Nations bodies on Monday (06 Nov. 2023) called for a humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza.

The 18 signatories include Volker Turk, the UN’s High Commissioner for Human Rights, the Head of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, and the UN’s Aid Chief Martin Griffiths.

“An entire population is besieged and under attack, denied access to the essentials for survival, bombed in their homes, shelters, hospitals and places of worship. This is unacceptable,” they said in a joint statement. “We need an immediate humanitarian ceasefire. It’s been 30 days. Enough is enough. This must stop now.”