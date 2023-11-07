Crisis for Democrats as American Muslim voters ditch Gaza ‘genocide accomplice’ Biden

SHAFAQNA-Just as damning, if the 2024 presidential election were held today, only 17% of Arab Americans said they would vote for Biden. Crisis for US Democrats as American Muslim voters ditch Gaza ‘genocide accomplice’ Biden.

Palestinian and Muslim Americans need concrete action from Biden in the form of an immediate move to halt the ongoing genocide. Instead, the White House offers empty words, or worse – Biden’s parroting of atrocious Israeli lies and justification of its war crimes.

After casting decisive votes for Biden in Michigan, Pennsylvania, Georgia, and Arizona, many Muslim Americans anticipated a new dawn of inclusivity and respect despite their better judgement. Instead, they were relegated to the periphery and still living in the shadow of 9/11.

For Muslim Americans, the US government’s role as an active partner in Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza and its denial of water, food and medicine to 2.3 million Palestinians, half of them children, reminds them of their ever-present vulnerability and the widening disconnect with the very White House administration they helped bring to power.

They asks: Why must the Biden administration fall all over itself to declare its “ironclad” support for Israel, a pariah state notorious for what Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch, and B’Tselem describe as apartheid policies: walls and segregated roads, demolitions of Palestinian homes, settlement expansion, and indefinite detention and torture?

Secret meeting has reportedly angered American Muslims

Joe Biden’s closed-door meeting with a select group of US Muslim leaders with pro-Israel ties will not placate community members outraged by his brazen support for Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza.

The Muslim Foundation, based in the Washington, DC metro area, announced that its executive director, Rahat Husain, participated in another White House meeting with “key figures from the Biden administration”. Community members who are familiar with details of the meeting relayed that not a single member of the Muslim delegation was Palestinian. In addition, at least three of the participants are board members of the Muslim-Jewish Advisory Council, a Zionist normalisation project established by the pro-Israel American Jewish Committee, whose history of peddling anti-Muslim and anti-Palestinian propaganda is well-documented.

The secret meeting has reportedly angered Palestinian Americans who say their exclusion from these discussions demonstrates that the Biden administration has no interest in – or respect for – the community.

Biden administration’s adoption of Trump-era border policies

The Biden administration’s adoption of Trump-era border policies and its recent conflation of Palestinian student groups with terrorists have also significantly damaged future engagement with these constituencies.

Democratic Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib, a Palestinian American, has been a vocal critic of Biden’s Israel policy, from his support for its ongoing bombardment of Gaza and refusal to demand a ceasefire to his acceptance of Israel into the US visa waiver programme in September, despite its discriminatory practices.

In August 2019, Tlaib herself was infamously denied entry by Israel to visit her grandmother in the occupied West Bank.

Lack of support for Biden does not bode well for the Democratic Party

New poll shows Biden’s approval within Arab Americans has plummeted 45%, from 74% in 2020 to 29% in 2023

Between Biden and Trump, voters will have to choose between ‘a racist or a genocide accomplice’ in 2024, says Hussam Ayloush of the Council on American-Islamic Relations

“That is the largest drop we have seen in such a short period of time,” said Maya Berry, executive director of the AAI.

Of the 500 Arab Americans polled nationwide, Trump received 40% of the vote, Biden received 17.4% and 25.1% of Arab American voters were undecided. RFK Jr. received 13.7% and West received 3.8%.

Combine that with roughly the same number of Muslim Americans living in the US and that is a significant amount of voters that could make the difference in next year’s presidential election, especially in swing states like Michigan, Ohio and Pennsylvania.The lack of support for Biden does not bode well for the Democratic Party.

The leader of the free world is basically playing a part in the longest and most brutal occupation happening in the world today. Biden has failed the Arab and Muslim constituency, he has failed America’s interests and he has failed his own humanity, and voters are seeing that and recognizing that.

Source: middleeasteye, aa

