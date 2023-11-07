English
Jewish-led peace activists surround Statue of Liberty to demand Gaza ceasefire

SHAFAQNA-Jewish-led peace activists, staged a sit-in on Monday outside New York’s Statue of Liberty, calling for a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip.

Video on social media, including footage posted by the group itself, showed throngs of activists sitting at the base of the statue chanting, “Never again for anyone, never again is now,” echoing a Jewish rallying cry in the aftermath of the Holocaust.

Others stood on the statue’s pedestal, draping large banners over the side that read “Ceasefire Now!” and “The Whole World is Watching.”

The group, which has mounted similar demonstrations in recent weeks at Grand Central Terminal in Manhattan and at the Canon House Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, said the demonstration drew 500 people.

Source: reuters

