Authorities in Gaza: 70% of people ‘forcibly displaced’ under Israeli attacks

SHAFAQNA-Authorities in Gaza said 70% of the Gaza people are “forcibly displaced” from their homes due to the ongoing Israeli onslaught.

According to recent figures, the Gaza population is estimated at 2.3 million.

In a statement, the Gaza-based Government Media Office said: “50% of the house units across Gaza were damaged by the (Israeli) raids, and 10% of the house units were either completely destroyed or rendered uninhabitable.”

It also said half of the hospitals and 62% of the health care centers in Gaza are out of service.

The statement noted that the Israeli army dropped some 30,000 tons of explosives on Gaza since Oct. 7.

Israel has launched air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip following a cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct. 7.

Source: aa

