UN agency: “tragedy of colossal proportions” unfolding in Gaza

SHAFAQNA-One month since start of war, UN agency says “tragedy of colossal proportions” unfolding in Gaza, where people are “denied aid, killed and bombed out of their homes”.

At least 16 people killed in overnight Israeli attack on Rafah, with several casualties also reported in Khan Younis bombing.

UN chief Antonio Guterres says Gaza is “becoming a graveyard for children” as he renews demands to reach the elusive ceasefire.

PM Benjamin Netanyahu open to “little pauses”, suggests Israel will have responsibility for Gaza’s security for “indefinite period” after war.

More than 10,000 Palestinians in Gaza killed in Israeli attacks since October 7. In Israel, the death toll over the same period stands at more than 1,400.

Source: aljazeera

www.shafaqna.com