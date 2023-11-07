English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 3Middle EastOther News

UN agency: “tragedy of colossal proportions” unfolding in Gaza

0

SHAFAQNA-One month since start of war, UN agency says “tragedy of colossal proportions” unfolding in Gaza, where people are “denied aid, killed and bombed out of their homes”.
At least 16 people killed in overnight Israeli attack on Rafah, with several casualties also reported in Khan Younis bombing.
UN chief Antonio Guterres says Gaza is “becoming a graveyard for children” as he renews demands to reach the elusive ceasefire.
PM Benjamin Netanyahu open to “little pauses”, suggests Israel will have responsibility for Gaza’s security for “indefinite period” after war.
More than 10,000 Palestinians in Gaza killed in Israeli attacks since October 7. In Israel, the death toll over the same period stands at more than 1,400.

Source: aljazeera

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Authorities in Gaza: 70% of people ‘forcibly displaced’ under Israeli attacks

asadian

Jewish-led peace activists surround Statue of Liberty to demand Gaza ceasefire

asadian

Protesters block USA military ship so-called carrying weapons for Israel

asadian

UN’s major bodies call for humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza

asadian

Russia’s FM: West is pushing Middle East to brink of a ‘big war’

asadian

South Africa Recalls Diplomats From Israel

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.