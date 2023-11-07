UNSC meets for 6th to discuss situation in Gaza

SHAFAQNA-Members of the UN Security Council gathered on Monday in a closed session to address the situation in Gaza amid Israel’s ongoing bombardment.

The Council, meeting at the request of the United Arab Emirates and China, convened for the sixth time in an emergency session since Oct. 7, when the Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise attack against Israel.

The 15-member council is expected to receive briefings from UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths and UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Tor Wennesland.

Before the session, Michel Xavier Biang, the permanent representative to the UN of Gabon, a non-permanent member of the Council, made a statement to the press regarding the Council’s inability to reach an agreement.

Biang said competition between superpowers is one of the most fundamental problems, while the other is the inability to reach a consensus

Source: aa