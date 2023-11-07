English
Gaza siege: Israel refuses life-saving fuel to be delivered

SHAFAQNA- War-shattered Gaza’s health, sanitation, water and food services are nearly exhausted as Israel prevents fuel to enter.

United Nations says no life-saving fuel has been allowed into Gaza since October 7, risking the lives of 2.3 million Palestinians as essential services close.

134 children killed across Gaza Strip every day

On average, 134 children have been reported killed across the Gaza Strip every day since the war began.

Overall, at least 4,237 children have been killed since October 7, according to health ministry figures, in what Israel claims is a war on Hamas.

On Monday (06 Nov. 2023), UN’s Chief Antonio Guterres said Gaza was becoming a “graveyard for children”, as he renewed his call for a ceasefire.

Source: Aljazeera

