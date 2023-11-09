Al-Araby: “Israeli doctors’ request for bombing Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza Strip”

SHAFAQNA- According to Israeli news websites, including “Kol Righa,” dozens of Israeli doctors have requested that the security apparatus and decision-makers in this regime bomb and destroy Al-Shifa Hospital in the Gaza Strip.

According to Shafaqna, citing Al-Arabi Al-Jadeed, dozens of doctors have signed a letter addressed to Israeli authorities, demanding the destruction of the hospital. They stated, “Those who mistakenly associate hospitals with terrorism should understand that hospitals are not a safe place for them. Terrorism must be eliminated everywhere and by any means.”

The letter states: “After the warning from the Israeli army to hospitals to prevent the misuse of these facilities and to ensure ambulances for the treatment of all patients in the southern Gaza Strip, it is the duty of the Israeli army to destroy the nests of terrorists and the hospitals they have placed within them.”

One of the signatories of this letter, Hana Katan, is a specialist in women’s health and obstetrics. She has seven children serving in the Israeli regime’s army and stated, “I will make every effort to protect Israeli soldiers, defend them, and bring them back home. It is the army’s duty to bomb the saboteurs hiding in Gaza hospitals.”

The occupying Israeli regime, disregarding its own warnings of evacuating Al-Shifa Hospital to bomb it under the pretext of the presence of Hamas facilities beneath it, continues to bombard hospitals and their surroundings, often resulting in the loss of lives. This is a continuous occurrence in hospitals in Jerusalem and Indonesia. Israel, prior to targeting Al-Muqadimi Hospital, claimed the lives of hundreds of Palestinians in this brutal attack.

