Study: “ChatGPT Detector” captures AI-generated articles with unprecedented accuracy

SHAFAQNA SCIENCE- According to a study published on November 6 in Cell Reports Physical Science1, a machine learning tool using the ChatGPT chat room can easily identify which chemical articles are being written. A specialized classification that outperforms two existing artificial intelligence (AI) detectors can help academic publishers identify articles created with an AI text generator.

“Most text analysis requires a really general detector that works on everything,” says co-author Heather Desaire, a chemist at the University of Kansas in Lawrence. But by developing a tool that targets one type of paper, “we really tried for accuracy.” Nature reported.

