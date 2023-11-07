Study: “ChatGPT Detector” captures AI-generated articles with unprecedented accuracy

SHAFAQNA SCIENCE- According to a study published on November 6 in Cell Reports Physical Science1, a machine learning tool using the ChatGPT chat room can easily identify which chemical articles are being written. A specialized classification that outperforms two existing artificial intelligence (AI) detectors can help academic publishers identify articles created with an AI text generator.
“Most text analysis requires a really general detector that works on everything,” says co-author Heather Desaire, a chemist at the University of Kansas in Lawrence. But by developing a tool that targets one type of paper, “we really tried for accuracy.” Nature reported.
The results suggest that efforts to develop AI detectors can be strengthened by tailoring the software to specific types of writing, Desaire says. “If you can make something quick and easy, it’s not that hard to make something for different domains.”
Source: Nature