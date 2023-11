SHAFAQNA- At least seven people were killed and 20 others were wounded in a blast that targeted a transportation bus in the Dasht-e Barchi area of Kabul, Kabul’s Security Department’s Spokesman, Khalid Zadran said. The security forces have arrived in the area.

Earlier, the residents told TOLOnews that ambulances were carrying the victims to the hospital from the site of the blast. No one has claimed the blast yet.

Source: tolonews