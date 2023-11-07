English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsEuropeFeatured 2Other News

Germany: Anti-Muslim hate crimes increase amid Israeli onslaught on Gaza

0

SHAFAQNA- Anti-Muslim hate crimes and attacks against Mosques have significantly increased in Germany since the escalation of Israel-Hamas conflict, according to a report by the country’s largest Muslim organization. Mosques receiving threatening racist letters, facing vandalism since escalation of Israel-Palestine conflict.

Eyup Kalyon, Secretary General of the Turkish-Muslim group DITIB, has said propaganda by far-right politicians, and biased media coverage of the recent developments, have fueled anti-Muslim sentiment in the country.

“According to a report of our anti-discrimination office, there have been 81 attacks against Mosques since the beginning of this year. Nearly half of them were recorded after Oct. 7,” he told Anadolu.

Source: aa

 

Related posts

Palestinian rights groups:People in Gaza are facing imminent genocide

asadian

Crisis for Democrats as American Muslim voters ditch Gaza ‘genocide accomplice’ Biden

asadian

Official: Islamophobia & anti-Semitism rises in EU amid Israel-Palestine war

asadian

USA media grants Israel military pre-publication review in Gaza coverage

asadian

Gaza siege: Israel refuses life-saving fuel to be delivered

asadian

UNSC meets for 6th time to discuss situation in Gaza

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.