Germany: Anti-Muslim hate crimes increase amid Israeli onslaught on Gaza

SHAFAQNA- Anti-Muslim hate crimes and attacks against Mosques have significantly increased in Germany since the escalation of Israel-Hamas conflict, according to a report by the country’s largest Muslim organization. Mosques receiving threatening racist letters, facing vandalism since escalation of Israel-Palestine conflict.

Eyup Kalyon, Secretary General of the Turkish-Muslim group DITIB, has said propaganda by far-right politicians, and biased media coverage of the recent developments, have fueled anti-Muslim sentiment in the country.

“According to a report of our anti-discrimination office, there have been 81 attacks against Mosques since the beginning of this year. Nearly half of them were recorded after Oct. 7,” he told Anadolu.

