USA media grants Israel military pre-publication review in Gaza coverage

SHAFAQNA-A CNN journalist confirmed pre-publication approval for embedded units must be provided to the Israeli military.

A number of United States corporate media outlets have granted Israel’s military personnel the right to review “all materials and footage” produced by correspondents embedded with the Israel occupation forces (IOF) during the ongoing Gaza invasion, triggering concerns over independence.

According to CNN’s Fareed Zakaria, journalists embedded with the IOF as they engage in battle are closely supervised by Israeli commanders and are not permitted to move independently within the besieged Gaza Strip.

“As a condition to enter Gaza under IDF escort, outlets have to submit all materials and footage to the Israeli military for review prior to publication,” Zakaria added. “CNN has agreed to these terms in order to provide a limited window into Israel’s operations in Gaza,” Zakaria, host of CNN’s ‘Fareed Zakaria GPS’ explained.

Source: dohanews