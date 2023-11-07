English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Other NewsUS

USA media grants Israel military pre-publication review in Gaza coverage

0

SHAFAQNA-A CNN journalist confirmed pre-publication approval for embedded units must be provided to the Israeli military.

A number of United States corporate media outlets have granted Israel’s military personnel the right to review “all materials and footage” produced by correspondents embedded with the Israel occupation forces (IOF) during the ongoing Gaza invasion, triggering concerns over independence.

According to CNN’s Fareed Zakaria, journalists embedded with the IOF as they engage in battle are closely supervised by Israeli commanders and are not permitted to move independently within the besieged Gaza Strip.

“As a condition to enter Gaza under IDF escort, outlets have to submit all materials and footage to the Israeli military for review prior to publication,” Zakaria added. “CNN has agreed to these terms in order to provide a limited window into Israel’s operations in Gaza,” Zakaria, host of CNN’s ‘Fareed Zakaria GPS’ explained.

Source: dohanews

Related posts

Palestinian rights groups:People in Gaza are facing imminent genocide

asadian

Crisis for Democrats as American Muslim voters ditch Gaza ‘genocide accomplice’ Biden

asadian

Official: Islamophobia & anti-Semitism rises in EU amid Israel-Palestine war

asadian

Germany: Anti-Muslim hate crimes increase amid Israeli onslaught on Gaza

asadian

Gaza siege: Israel refuses life-saving fuel to be delivered

asadian

UNSC meets for 6th time to discuss situation in Gaza

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.