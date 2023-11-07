English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Other News

Palestinian rights groups:People in Gaza are facing imminent genocide

0

SHAFAQNA- Three Palestinian rights groups said that people in Gaza are facing imminent genocide along with mass forced displacement .

“The Israeli military offensive has caused the largest mass displacement of Palestinians in such a short period of time since the 1948 Nakba: around 1,500,000 Palestinians, or about 65 percent of Gaza’s population, are now internally displaced inside Gaza,” Al Mezan, Al-Haq, and the Palestinian Centre for Human Rights (PCHR) said in a statement.

The groups said the displacement has been caused by Israeli “evacuation orders” and relentless bombardments, with Israel’s military offensive causing “the largest mass displacement of Palestinians in such a short period of time since the 1948 Nakba”.

“It is imperative that the international community take immediate action to stop Israel’s revengeful military campaign against Gaza [and] prevent the attempted forced displacement of Palestinians.”

Source:Al Jazeera

Related posts

Crisis for Democrats as American Muslim voters ditch Gaza ‘genocide accomplice’ Biden

asadian

Official: Islamophobia & anti-Semitism rises in EU amid Israel-Palestine war

asadian

USA media grants Israel military pre-publication review in Gaza coverage

asadian

Germany: Anti-Muslim hate crimes increase amid Israeli onslaught on Gaza

asadian

Gaza siege: Israel refuses life-saving fuel to be delivered

asadian

UNSC meets for 6th time to discuss situation in Gaza

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.