Palestinian rights groups:People in Gaza are facing imminent genocide

“The Israeli military offensive has caused the largest mass displacement of Palestinians in such a short period of time since the 1948 Nakba: around 1,500,000 Palestinians, or about 65 percent of Gaza’s population, are now internally displaced inside Gaza,” Al Mezan, Al-Haq, and the Palestinian Centre for Human Rights (PCHR) said in a statement.

“It is imperative that the international community take immediate action to stop Israel’s revengeful military campaign against Gaza [and] prevent the attempted forced displacement of Palestinians.”

Source:Al Jazeera