WFP: Over 1.6M children to suffer from malnutrition in 2024

SHAFAQNA- Over 1.6 million children are expected to suffer from malnutrition in 2024, according to the World Food Programme (WFP).

Citing data from the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC), the WFP said that “more than 1.6 million children under five years of age are expected to suffer from malnutrition” next year.

“Flood-affected areas are facing the worst malnutrition due to the spread of waterborne diseases and crowded conditions, aggravated by limited access to food and livelihoods,” it said in a statement.

That is why flood-affected parts of South Sudan “are expected to face extreme levels of malnutrition” in the first half of 2024, it said.

Source:Anadolu Agency