Khatami in letter to Guterres: “Israeli current operations evident instances of crimes against humanity, genocide and ethnic cleansing”

SHAFAQNA- “Israeli current operations are the clearest violations of the laws of war and of the basic principles of the international humanitarian law, and are also evident instances of crimes against humanity, genocide and ethnic cleansing,” Seyyed Mohammad Khatami writes in a letter to Antonio Guterres.

Here is the full text of the letter of Seyyed Mohammad Khatami, the former Iranian president to Antonio Guterres, the Secretary-General of the United Nations:

Excellency,

The massive humanitarian catastrophe that has been occurring in Gaza nowadays, is another manifestation of an enduring denial of rights of the oppressed Palestinian people. Such a disaster stems from the blatant use of force by the Israeli rulers against the original owners of the occupied territories.

These days, not only innocent men and women and defenseless youth and children are brutally slaughtered, but also hospitals, schools, medical and aid provision centers as well as mosques and churches are subject to devastating and barbaric attacks by the oppressive Israeli regime.

Israeli current operations are the clearest violations of the laws of war and of the basic principles of the international humanitarian law, and are also evident instances of crimes against humanity, genocide and ethnic cleansing.

Mr. Secretary-General,

Israeli rulers, in such worrying circumstances, take unscrupulously pride of their racist actions against the Palestinian victims. They neither care about being bound by the resolutions of the United Nations, nor even abide by their unbalanced agreements signed with the Palestinian leaders. Every and each day, a crime is committed against the displaced Palestinian people, and their small territory is extorted and confiscated by the Israelis. Undoubtedly, such unlawful actions are taken to undermine the legitimate right of the Palestinian people for having a free and independent state.

While appreciating your recent brave stance vis-à-vis such a global catastrophe, and based on the heavy responsibilities put on your shoulder by the peoples of the world, I earnestly expect you to use your utmost efforts to implement the following measures:

1- An immediate cease of attacks against the oppressed people of Gaza and of other territories, and a prompt ceasefire as well as to prevent the continuation of this human tragedy.

2- To arrange a quick and sufficient access to basic needs and goods for the grieved and badly-suffered people of Gaza.

3- To pave the ground for practical steps towards a just peace, and securing the trespassed rights of the Palestinian people, through the full implementation of the UN’s Security Council resolutions as well as the resolutions of other UN organs which have constantly been disregarded or violated by Israel.

4- To make necessary arrangement for the prosecution of the perpetrators of the crimes against humanity, genocide and war crimes.

While assuring you of my highest consideration, I wish you and the United Nations a successful implementation of your historical, moral and legal responsibilities.

Seyyed Mohammad Khatami

H. E. Mr. Antonio Guterres,

Secretary-General of the United Nations

