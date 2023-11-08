English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeaturedOther NewsUS

USA: The only Palestinian American in Congress censured for comments she made regarding Israel’s war with Palestine

0

SHAFAQNA- The USA’s House voted on Tuesday (November 8) to censure Democratic Representative Rashida Tlaib, Congress’s lone Palestinian-American lawmaker, for comments she made regarding Israel’s war with Palestine. House votes 234-188 to reprimand Tlaib, the only Palestinian American in Congress, who said she would not be silenced.

Some 22 members of her own party joined the Republicans in backing a resolution that claimed Tlaib had been “promoting false narratives regarding the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack on Israel and for calling for the destruction of the state of Israel”. The punishment is one step below expulsion and follows a failed censure resolution last week.

Source: Aljazeera

Related posts

European Commissioner Warns of ‘Apocalypse’ in Gaza

asadian

G7 FM’s failed to call for ceasefire in Gaza

asadian

Khatami in letter to Guterres: “Israeli current operations evident instances of crimes against humanity, genocide and ethnic cleansing”

asadian

Palestinian rights groups: People in Gaza facing imminent genocide

asadian

Crisis for Democrats as American Muslim voters ditch Gaza ‘genocide accomplice’ Biden

asadian

Official: Islamophobia & anti-Semitism rises in EU amid Israel-Palestine war

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.