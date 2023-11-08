USA: The only Palestinian American in Congress censured for comments she made regarding Israel’s war with Palestine

SHAFAQNA- The USA’s House voted on Tuesday (November 8) to censure Democratic Representative Rashida Tlaib, Congress’s lone Palestinian-American lawmaker, for comments she made regarding Israel’s war with Palestine. House votes 234-188 to reprimand Tlaib, the only Palestinian American in Congress, who said she would not be silenced.

Some 22 members of her own party joined the Republicans in backing a resolution that claimed Tlaib had been “promoting false narratives regarding the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack on Israel and for calling for the destruction of the state of Israel”. The punishment is one step below expulsion and follows a failed censure resolution last week.

Source: Aljazeera