G7 FM’s failed to call for ceasefire in Gaza

SHAFAQNA- G7 FMs say they support ‘humanitarian pauses and corridors’ in Gaza but refrained from calling for a ceasefire. Top diplomats from the G7 issue joint statement condemning Hamas, only supporting Israel’s right to self-defence and just calling for “humanitarian pauses” in Gaza.

ICRC says its convoy of five trucks and two vehicles with lifesaving medical supplies was targeted in Gaza. Two trucks were damaged  and a driver wounded. Biden has asked Netanyahu for a “pause” in the fighting in Gaza.

USA’s House of Representatives has voted to censure Rashida Tlaib, the only Palestinian American in Congress, over her comments on the Israel-Hamas war. At least 10,328 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 7. In Israel, the death toll over the same period stands at more than 1,400.

