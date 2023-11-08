English
European Commissioner Warns of ‘Apocalypse’ in Gaza

SHAFAQNA- The current catastrophic situation in the Gaza Strip threatens to decline further, European Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarcic said. Fuel particularly needed for food, water, medical care in besieged Palestinian enclave, says Janez Lenarcic.

Speaking to Turkish reporters in Brussels, Lenarcic stressed the need for a cease-fire in the ongoing conflict in Gaza for humanitarian aid to enter into the Palestinian enclave as it faces Israeli bombardment, blockade, and ground attacks.

“Otherwise, the catastrophe in Gaza may turn into apocalypse,” he said. Since the beginning of the conflict, only 500 truckloads of aid have entered Gaza, he noted, adding that this was the amount Gaza received daily before the current conflict began.

As such, Lenarcic remarked, a pause of at least a couple of days is needed to resupply Gaza with humanitarian aid. He emphasized that fuel was particularly needed in Gaza. “Bakeries, water pumps, hospitals cannot function without fuel. It’s also badly needed for humanitarian associations and their workers there,” Lenarcic stressed.

The Gaza Strip has been under heavy bombardment since the Palestinian resistance group launched a surprise offensive against Israel last month.

