Study: 450 million year old organism finds new life thanks to Softbotics

SHAFAQNA SCIENCE- Researchers from Carnegie Mellon University’s Department of Mechanical Engineering, in collaboration with paleontologists from Spain and Poland, used fossil evidence to create a soft robotic replica of a pleurocystitid, a marine organism that existed nearly 450 million years ago and is believed to be one of the first echinoderms to emerge were able to move with the help of a muscular stalk.



According to Science Daily, the study, published today in The Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS), aims to expand the modern perspective on the design and movement of animals by introducing a new field of research – Paleobionics – based on the use of Softbotics, robotics with flexible electronics, targets soft materials to understand the biomechanical factors that drove evolution using extinct organisms.