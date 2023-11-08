Study: 450 million year old organism finds new life thanks to Softbotics

SHAFAQNA SCIENCE- Researchers from Carnegie Mellon University’s Department of Mechanical Engineering, in collaboration with paleontologists from Spain and Poland, used fossil evidence to create a soft robotic replica of a pleurocystitid, a marine organism that existed nearly 450 million years ago and is believed to be one of the first echinoderms to emerge were able to move with the help of a muscular stalk.
According to Science Daily, the study, published today in The Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS), aims to expand the modern perspective on the design and movement of animals by introducing a new field of research – Paleobionics – based on the use of Softbotics, robotics with flexible electronics, targets soft materials to understand the biomechanical factors that drove evolution using extinct organisms.
“Softbottics is another approach to inform science by using soft materials to create flexible robot limbs and appendages. Many fundamental principles of biology and nature can only be fully explained if we look back at the chronology of animal development. We are building robot analogs to study how locomotion has changed”, according to Carmel Majidi, lead author and professor of Mechanical Engineering at Carnegie Mellon University.
Because human time on Earth represents only 0.007% of the planet’s history, the modern animal kingdom, which influences understanding of evolution and inspires today’s mechanical systems, represents only a fraction of all living things that have existed throughout history.
Using fossils to develop their design and a combination of 3D printed elements and polymers to mimic the flexible columnar structure of a mobile appendage, the team demonstrated that pleurocystitids are likely able to move along the seafloor using a muscular stalk move and propelled the animal forward.
Source: Science Daily