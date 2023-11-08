English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsAsia-PacificFeatured 2Other News

UN Deputy Chief reiterates UN’s support for Afghan Women

0

SHAFAQNA–The UN Deputy Secretary-Genera has asked for attention to and an assessment of the restrictions on women and girls in Afghanistan.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the International Conference on Women in Islam, Amina Mohammed said that investment in girls’ education can ensure a bright future not only for girls but also for their respective families and neighborhoods.

“The Taliban’s harsh restrictions and denial of divinely granted rights must be addressed as a matter of urgency. By investing in the education of our girls, we are not just uplifting individuals; we are securing a brighter future for our families, our sisters, communities, and neighborhood,” said Amina Mohammed, the United Nations deputy chief.

Saudi Arabia’s capital, Jeddah, is hosting the International Conference on Women in Islam and Indonesia’s foreign minister, who is also taking part in the conference, said that the Asian Group asks the Organization of Islamic Cooperation to suspend engagement with Afghanistan as the country imposes restrictions on women and girls.

Source: tolonews

Related posts

Afghanistan: 7 People Killed-20 Wounded in Blast in Kabul

asadian

Afghanistan: 8,000 houses needed for earthquake victims

asadian

At least 200,000 Afghan refugees return home from Pakistan

asadian

UN: Opium poppy cultivation in Afghanistan declined by 95%

asadian

FAO-WFP give early warnings on acute food insecurity in Afghanistan

asadian

Afghanistan: On the eve of winter residents complain of high fuel prices

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.