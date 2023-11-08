UN Deputy Chief reiterates UN’s support for Afghan Women

SHAFAQNA–The UN Deputy Secretary-Genera has asked for attention to and an assessment of the restrictions on women and girls in Afghanistan.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the International Conference on Women in Islam, Amina Mohammed said that investment in girls’ education can ensure a bright future not only for girls but also for their respective families and neighborhoods.

“The Taliban’s harsh restrictions and denial of divinely granted rights must be addressed as a matter of urgency. By investing in the education of our girls, we are not just uplifting individuals; we are securing a brighter future for our families, our sisters, communities, and neighborhood,” said Amina Mohammed, the United Nations deputy chief.

Saudi Arabia’s capital, Jeddah, is hosting the International Conference on Women in Islam and Indonesia’s foreign minister, who is also taking part in the conference, said that the Asian Group asks the Organization of Islamic Cooperation to suspend engagement with Afghanistan as the country imposes restrictions on women and girls.

Source: tolonews