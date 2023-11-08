English
International Shia News Agency
Call for Meta to end dehumanisation of Palestinians

SHAFAQNA- In a letter to Meta, the Palestinian Digital Rights Coalition demands an audit of all datasets used for AI training in content moderation.

The Palestinian Digital Rights Coalition is urging Meta to end the dehumanisation of Palestinians and the suppression of their narratives online.

“Amid the intensifying atrocities perpetrated by Israeli authorities against the Palestinian people, characterized by relentless violence and grave breaches of the Geneva Conventions 1949, we are compelled to address Meta on the issue of dehumanisation of the Palestinian people, especially during times of crisis,” the coalition said in a statement on Tuesday (07 Nov. 2023).

Earlier this month, the Guardian reported that a WhatsApp function, which produces images based on user queries, displays an image of a gun or a young boy holding a gun when the search terms “Palestinian”, “Palestine”, or “Muslim boy Palestinian” are entered.

In October, for individuals who had the term “Palestinian” in English in their Instagram profiles, the emoji of the Palestinian flag, or the Arabic phrase “alhamdulillah”, when this was automatically translated into English, the text was rendered as “Praise be to god, Palestinian terrorists are fighting for their freedom”, 404Media reported.

Source: middleeasteye

