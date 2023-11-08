English
Online support for Israel drops as realities of Gaza war come to light

SHAFAQNA-Online support for Israel drops as realities of Gaza war come to light The findings indicate an Israeli and Western failure to distort the narrative of the events in Gaza.

Online support for Israel has sharply dropped as pro-Palestine posts spiked one month into the brutal Israeli aggression on Gaza, reflecting a major shift in global opinion.

Data shared by The Economist on Tuesday, displayed a clear decline in sympathy for Israel online by analysing one million posts from Instagram, X, and YouTube between October 7 and 23.

Using dmr, an ai-technology firm, the Economist gathered posts with hashtags on social media that showed support for Israel and Palestine.

Source: dohanews

