Pakistan claims terrorist attacks increased by 60% since return of Taliban

SHAFAQNA-Pakistan claimed that terrorist attacks in the country have increased b 60% in the last two years since Taliban reclaimed power in Aug. 2021.

Interim Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, speaking to reporters in the capital Islamabad, accused the interim Afghanistan administration of providing support to the Tehreek-e-Taliban-e-Pakistan (TTP), which he claimed is using Afghan soil against Pakistan.

“During the last two years when Afghan Taliban returned to power, terrorist attacks have increased by 60% while suicide attacks increased by 500% in Pakistan,” Kakar said.

He added that 2,267 Pakistanis lost their lives in these attacks.

“We shared all the details with the Afghan interim government, but they did not take action against TTP terrorists who are living in Afghanistan and using that soil against us,” state-run Pakistan Television cited the Pakistani premier as saying.

