UK’s PM pressuring police to ban pro-Palestinian rally

SHAFAQNA-UK’s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak bashes the Metropolitan Police Commissioner for approving Saturday’s protest in solidarity with Gaza.

The British government put increasing pressure on police to ban a pro-Palestinian demonstration that was set to be held in London on Armistice Day, Saturday, November 11.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he would hold the Metropolitan Police commissioner “accountable” for approving this Saturday’s protest in solidarity with Palestine.

Tens of thousands of people are anticipated to demonstrate in the capital of Britain to call for an end to the Israeli aggression, which has been going on for a month.

The head of the Conservative Party claims that a march on Armistice Day would be “provocative and disrespectful.”

Source: almayadeen