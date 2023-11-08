Statement by High Representative for UNAOC on alarming rise in antisemitism & Islamophobia

SHAFAQNA-High Representative for United Nations Alliance Of Civilization (UNAOC), Miguel Ángel Moratinos alarmed at the increase in hate crimes against Jews, Muslims and Arabs around the world in the context of the dangerous escalation of the situation in the Middle East.

High Representative for UNAOC’s statement is as follow:

I am alarmed at the increase in hate crimes against Jews, Muslims and Arabs around the world in the context of the dangerous escalation of the situation in the Middle East.

I unequivocally condemn attacks, hate crimes and harassment against Jews, Muslims and Arabs, and the destruction or desecration of their places of worship.

The rise in online hate content, disinformation and conspiracy theories is appalling and distressing.

I echo the call of the Secretary-General of the United Nations to uphold human dignity and to stand up to the forces of antisemitism, anti-Muslim bigotry and all forms of hate.

In such trying times, emotions run high.

Malicious forces are exploiting the anger, fury and fear to spread disinformation and fuel incitement to violence.

But we should firmly reject the dehumanizing language against specific communities, stand up against bigotry, and make every effort to enforce empathy and mutual respect through a meaningful dialogue.

All human lives matter.

The Palestinians and Israelis deserve to live in peace without fear.

Zero Tolerance to antisemitism, Islamophobia and all forms of discrimination based on religion or belief.

