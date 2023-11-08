UN chief: Gaza death toll shows Israel operations clearly wrong

SHAFAQNA-The number of civilians killed in Gaza indicates there is “something clearly wrong” with Israel’s military operations, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says.

UN human rights chief Volker Turk says Palestinians in Gaza face a “living nightmare”, urges ceasefire.

Israel’s Netanyahu again rejects prospect of Gaza ceasefire without release of captives in Gaza as Israeli military claims Hamas “losing control” of enclave’s north.

Israel continues targeting of residential areas across Gaza with 214 people killed in last 24 hours.

At least 10,569 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 7. In Israel, the death toll over the same period stands at more than 1,400.

