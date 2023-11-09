A Professor at Al-Azhar University: Muslims Should Support Palestine with financial contributions and Prayers and Abstain from Celebrations

SHAFAQNA – Ahmad Karima, a professor of comparative jurisprudence at Al-Azhar University in Egypt, has emphasized the various forms of Jihad that can be employed to support our Palestinian brothers, including financial contributions and prayer.

In a televised speech, Ahmed Karima stated, “One of the inherent values of Egyptians is that, when a neighbor passes away, they refrain from celebrating and instead express solidarity. The same should hold true for the Arab and Islamic world, given the suffering endured by our brothers in Gaza.”

Karima further elaborated, “Our expression of sympathy for the Palestinians should encompass financial aid, support for the families of martyrs, medical treatment for the wounded, and assistance with their daily needs. Additionally, we should endeavor to convey the true image of their plight to the Western world.”

The professor from Al-Azhar University in Egypt implored the citizens of his country to pray for the Palestinians and continued, “Do not underestimate the power of prayer. While some may question the efficacy of expressing sorrow in prayer, it is important to remember that God Almighty operates according to His own divine timeline in this world.””

Source: Shafaqna Persian