Street battles rage in Gaza City & Israel strikes near al-Shifa hospital

SHAFAQNA-New attacks hit close to Gaza’s main medical complex, Hamas says fighters engaged in battle against Israeli forces.

Al-Qassam Brigades says it is confronting Israeli forces as they try to advance deeper into Gaza City.

Dozens of Palestinians were killed in intense overnight Israeli bombardments in the Jabalia refugee camp in the north and Sabra in western Gaza.

Thousands of Palestinians walking long distances to flee the fighting and Israeli bombardment in northern Gaza.

Israeli PM Netanyahu has again rejected the prospect of a ceasefire without the release of captives as Israeli bombardment continues across the Gaza Strip.

At least 10,569 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 7. In Israel, the death toll over the same period stands at more than 1,400.

Palestinians left out of discussions on their future

Recently, world leaders and officials have been commenting on what post-war Gaza would look like and who would be in government.

During a G7 press conference on Wednesday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken suggested that the Palestinian Authority could govern both the occupied West Bank and Gaza.

However, Wadie Said, a Law Professor at the University of Colorado, says in all the conversations, the Palestinians are not being asked about their future.

Source: Aljazeera