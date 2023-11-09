English
International Shia News Agency
Amnesty International: Israel to end ‘inhumane’ measures against Palestinians in West Bank

SHAFAQNA-Amnesty International calls on Israel to end ‘inhumane’ measures against Palestinians in West Bank.

Israeli authorities have dramatically increased their use of administrative detention of Palestinians across the occupied West Bank and failed to investigate incidents of torture and death in custody, rights group Amnesty International said Wednesday.

While the Israeli military’s relentless attacks on Gaza continue, Amnesty International said Palestinian prisoners are subjected to torture, arbitrary detention and other violations of their rights.

“They have also extended a set of ‘emergency’ prison measures giving them unchecked powers to intensify cruel and inhuman treatment of Palestinian detainees and prisoners,” it said on X.

It stressed that all Palestinians arbitrarily or unlawfully detained “must be released.”

Source: aa

