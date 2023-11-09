‘Schengen-like’ visa approved by all six Persian Gulf Arab countries 

SHAFAQNA-The visa is expected to not only facilitate travel across the six Persian Gulf Arab countries but also attract and retain tourists within the region.

All six members of the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) have sanctioned the adoption of a unified tourist visa that is set to boost tourism across the region.

The announcement was made during a GCC Interior Ministers meeting chaired by Oman’s Interior Minister Sayyed Hamoud bin Faisal Al Busaidi in Muscat on Wednesday.

Attendees at the meeting, representing the six member nations, approved a unified visa initiative with the intent of easing the movement of residents and tourists within the region.

“The unified GCC tourist visa project stands as a testament to the collective achievements of the Cooperation Council,” said the Secretary General of the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council, Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi, lauding the initiative as a commendable milestone in the council’s history

Source: dohanews