English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 3Other News

Three rights groups urge ICC to investigate Israel for genocide in Gaza

0

SHAFAQNA- Three Palestinian human rights organizations have filed a lawsuit with the International Criminal Court (ICC), calling for it to investigate Israel for “apartheid” as well as “genocide” in Gaza.

The lawsuit, filed on Wednesday by human rights groups Al-Haq, Al Mezan, and the Palestinian Centre for Human Rights, called for “urgent attention to the continuous barrage of Israeli airstrikes on densely populated civilian areas within the Gaza Strip”, which have killed more than 10,500 Palestinians, almost half of them children, according to Gaza health officials.

The document also asked the body to expand its ongoing war crimes investigation by looking into “the suffocating siege imposed on [Gaza], the forced displacement of its population, the use of toxic gas, and the denial of necessities, such as food, water, fuel, and electricity”.

These acts amount to “war crimes” and “crimes against humanity”, including “genocide”, the lawsuit said. The three groups want arrest warrants to be issued against Israel’s President Isaac Herzog, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Yoav Gallant.

On October 31, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) submitted a complaint to the body alleging Israel had perpetrated war crimes against journalists in Gaza.

Source: Al Jazeera

 

Related posts

Gaza:Thousands of children are sheltering at the al-Shifa Hospital

asadian

Poll: Biden’s support is eroding among young Democrats, because of his stance in support of Israel

asadian

USA: Israel agrees to daily four-hour pauses in the fighting in Gaza

asadian

Letter submitted to the British Medical Association demands action to support Palestinians in Gaza

asadian

Al-Mayadeen: Sources reveal negotiations for humanitarian truce in Gaza

asadian

Amnesty International calls on Israel to end ‘inhumane’ measures against Palestinians in West Bank

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.