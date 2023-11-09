English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 3Middle EastOther News

Al-Mayadeen: Sources reveal negotiations for humanitarian truce in Gaza

0

SHAFAQNA- A source reveals to Al-Mayadeen that negotiations for a 3-day humanitarian truce are underway, citing its main points.

Negotiations aiming for a three-day humanitarian truce in the Gaza Strip are underway, however, the Israeli occupation continues to stall, according to Al-Mayadeen’s source.

The source further noted that the Resistance has not specified the final number of captives it could release vis-a-vis the proposed formula, however, it is likely that those set to be released are more than the 12 captives the Spokesperson of Al-Qassam Brigade Abu Obeida referred to in one of his speeches.

As such, the captives to be released would be non-military women and children with dual citizenship. In return, said the source, the Israeli occupation would also release Palestinian women and children prisoners.

Source: Almayadeen 

Related posts

Gaza:Thousands of children are sheltering at the al-Shifa Hospital

asadian

Poll: Biden’s support is eroding among young Democrats, because of his stance in support of Israel

asadian

USA: Israel agrees to daily four-hour pauses in the fighting in Gaza

asadian

Three rights groups urge ICC to investigate Israel for genocide in Gaza

asadian

Letter submitted to the British Medical Association demands action to support Palestinians in Gaza

asadian

Amnesty International calls on Israel to end ‘inhumane’ measures against Palestinians in West Bank

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.