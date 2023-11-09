Al-Mayadeen: Sources reveal negotiations for humanitarian truce in Gaza

SHAFAQNA- A source reveals to Al-Mayadeen that negotiations for a 3-day humanitarian truce are underway, citing its main points.

Negotiations aiming for a three-day humanitarian truce in the Gaza Strip are underway, however, the Israeli occupation continues to stall, according to Al-Mayadeen’s source.

The source further noted that the Resistance has not specified the final number of captives it could release vis-a-vis the proposed formula, however, it is likely that those set to be released are more than the 12 captives the Spokesperson of Al-Qassam Brigade Abu Obeida referred to in one of his speeches.

As such, the captives to be released would be non-military women and children with dual citizenship. In return, said the source, the Israeli occupation would also release Palestinian women and children prisoners.

Source: Almayadeen