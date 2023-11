SHAFAQNA- A letter submitted to the British Medical Association demands action to support Palestinians in Gaza. Some 2,900 UK doctors and members of the medical trade union are among the 3,000 signatories.

“Our medical colleagues in Gaza are exhausted and essential resources needed to care for patients are running out”, the letter reads. “This situation is not sustainable or humane, and is categorically morally and legally unacceptable.”

Source: Aljazeera