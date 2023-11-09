Gaza:Thousands of children are sheltering at the al-Shifa Hospital

SHAFAQNA- Thousands of children in Gaza are sheltering at the al-Shifa Hospital with their families.

The children in al-Shifa Hospital are displaced from their homes and familiar spaces, spending their days and nights in fear of the constant boom of bombs dropping all around them.

Some of them managed to grab a familiar item from homes they were bidding farewell to, digging a small, brightly colored toy out of the debris like Farah did, or picking up the nearest thing they could hold in their hands.

Literally holding on to something that could remind them of home.

Since October 7, Israel’s offensive on the Gaza Strip has killed more than 4,300 children, double the number of Palestinian children killed in the occupied West Bank and Gaza since 1967.

More than 10,500 Palestinians have been killed, with almost half of that number being those who followed the Israeli army’s orders to move to south. More than 2,660 Palestinians are still under the rubble, 1,350 of them children.

Source:Al Jazeera