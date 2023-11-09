USA: Israel agrees to daily four-hour pauses in the fighting in Gaza

Israel quickly moved to say the pauses did not represent a ceasefire; Military spokesman Richard Hecht called them “tactical, local pauses for humanitarian aid” and Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said they were “localised, pinpoint measures”.

Recent reports said the US has been negotiating for a three-day pause in fighting, but no agreement has been announced.

Humanitarian groups said the four-hour pauses are inadequate, repeating calls for a wider ceasefire and for more aid to be able to access the bombarded enclave.

A spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said any humanitarian pauses should be done in coordination with the UN to be most effective; They also must be agreed to by all parties in the conflict, the spokesman said.

