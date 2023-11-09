Poll: Biden’s support is eroding among young Democrats, because of stance in support of Israel

SHAFAQNA-A number of young Democrats said they were less likely to vote for Biden in the upcoming USA presidential elections because of his stance in support of Israel, according to recent poll.

A poll conducted by the University of Maryland in cooperation with Ipsos showed that American popular support for Israel rose significantly in the wake of the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7, but declined and eroded significantly four weeks after this attack as a result of anger over the Israeli attacks on Gaza Strip and thousands of civilian casualties.

The poll, which was published on Wednesday evening, said that the erosion of support for Israel was noticeable among young Democrats, as they began to view President Joe Biden as “very pro-Israel” by twice the rate compared to the poll conducted last October.

The poll also showed that broad sectors of American voters’ interest in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict has doubled since October, and has increased significantly among circles that support the need for the United States to support the Palestinians.

In a question about the position of Americans regarding their preference for the United States to support Israel or the Palestinians, the results of previous polls indicated that those who wanted the United States to stand with the Palestinians have remained relatively stable since June, while those who wanted the United States to lean toward Israel.

They increased not only among Republicans, but also among Democrats, going from 13.7% in June to 30.9% in October; It also rose among independents from 20.8% in June to 37.9% in October.

Source: alquds