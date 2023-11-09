English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 3Other NewsUS

More than 1,000 USAID staffers sign letter backing Israel-Gaza ceasefire

0

SHAFAQNA-Hundreds of staffers at the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) have signed a letter calling for an “immediate ceasefire” in Gaza..

The letter, which started circulating last week, reached 1,000 signatures on Wednesday, representing officials from across USAID’s departments and overseas missions

While we appreciate and acknowledge efforts by USAID to call for an urgent humanitarian response in Gaza and understand that the Agency is working tirelessly to make this happen, we must remember that humanitarian assistance efforts and life-saving aid are largely rendered moot in situations of escalating and indiscriminate bombing and violence,” the letter said.

Source:  Aljaz.eera

Related posts

Gaza:Thousands of children are sheltering at the al-Shifa Hospital

asadian

Poll: Biden’s support is eroding among young Democrats, because of stance in support of Israel

asadian

USA: Israel agrees to daily four-hour pauses in the fighting in Gaza

asadian

Three rights groups urge ICC to investigate Israel for genocide in Gaza

asadian

Letter submitted to the British Medical Association demands action to support Palestinians in Gaza

asadian

Al-Mayadeen: Sources reveal negotiations for humanitarian truce in Gaza

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.