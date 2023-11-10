English
Multiple explosions rocked the city of Mazar-e-Sharif in Afghanistan

SHAFAQNA AFGHANISTAN-Local sources reported the occurrence of several explosions in the city of Mazar-e-Sharif. Eyewitnesses mentioned that following the explosions, the sound of gunfire echoed in the area.

As per Shafaqna Afghanistan, there is currently no precise information regarding the specific locations impacted by the explosions, and the Taliban officials have not provided any statements on the matter.

The incidents unfolded on Thursday, November 09, at approximately 11:00 PM local time. A video circulating on social networks captures a plume of smoke, accompanied by the audible discharge of gunfire.

