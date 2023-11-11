Haaretz: Israeli settlers refrain from returning to their homes

SHAFAQNA- Several Israeli regions and settlements near the Lebanon border in the north, as well as areas adjacent to the Gaza Strip in the south, have become nearly deserted. A month after the “Al-Aqsa Storm” operation carried out by Hamas on October 7th, it seems these places resemble ghost towns.

According to Shafaqna, Haaretz Israel reported: The residents of these areas, numbering about 126,000, fear another Al-Aqsa storm, which could involve infiltration and attacks from Lebanon or the western border or the occupied Golan Heights. This fear is preventing them from returning to these regions.

This concern now goes beyond the fear of bullets and missiles, according to recent Israeli reports, the latest being today’s Haaretz newspaper. The residents of these areas absolutely do not want to go through the experience of October 7th again.

