Finding: The creation of monkey paved the way for scientists to use chimaeric primates to study human diseases

SHAFAQNA SCIENCE- Scientists created a “chimaeric ” monkey infant by injecting stem cells from a genetically different donor embryo into a monkey embryo. Scientists created a “chimaeric ” monkey infant by injecting stem cells from a genetically different donor embryo into a monkey embryo. The resulting animal is the first chimaeric primates born alive with a high proportion of cells derived from donor stem cells. 

According to Nature, a co-author of the study, University stem cell biologist Miguel Esteban of Chinese Academy Sciences in Guangzhou says, this finding, reported today in Cell, opens the door to using chimeric monkeys, which are biologically more similar to humans than chimeric rats and mice, to study human diseases and develop treatments.

